CMPD says sexual assaults against children up 210% in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is calling it “an alarming increase.” The police department reports three times the number of child rape cases this year compared with last.

Police say going back to class has made a big difference in students feeling safe to report crimes that happened at home.

A child advocacy center hopes there will be even more outreach with more in-person learning.

“We know that there was abuse happening within the home, and they just didn’t have a safe person to tell,” said Shawna Pagano with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

CMPD says the number of child sexual assaults tripled over the last year.

“Kids were removed last year due to COVID-19. They were removed from student activities, they were removed from school,” said CMPD Detective Jessica Hall.

Now that school is back in, students are reporting the abuse.

CMPD just released these numbers, which say in 2020 there were 10 reported rapes they investigated against children from birth to 15 years old.

Compare that with not even halfway through this year, and they’ve had 31 rapes against children reported.

CMPD says that’s a 210% increase over last year.

“It’s traumatic,” said Detective Hall.

“In cases of sexual abuse, we look for changes in behavior, maybe an adult who’s paying unusual attention to the child, isolating the child from others,” said Shawna Pagano with Pat’s Place.

CMPD says often the accused abusers are family members.

“We also encourage families to help children identify other safe people that they could tell maybe a safe neighbor or another safe family member,” said Pagano.

Pat’s Place has a free program for schools to teach kids how to identify abuse, giving them a place to turn and people who care.

CMPD says they work with DSS and child advocacy centers to investigate the cases.

Police say the best thing parents can do is to talk to your children, ask direct questions and tell them about appropriate and inappropriate touches.

You can report child abuse by calling 911, Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or the DSS Reporting Line at 980-314-3577.