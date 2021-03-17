CMPD says organized theft rings on the rise as city grows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tens of thousands of dollars in products were swiped up in minutes from an Ulta Cosmetics store in what police say was an organized crime.

Detectives say it’s more than just the big haul they worry about. They believe a theft ring is at the center of the crime, and they’re looking to break it up.

“We have big city problems. This is a big city now,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio said.

Video from the store shows three people moving around the aisles of the Ulta store on Rea Road scooping up and bagging product after product. Investigators say they hauled away $21,000 in goods in just three minutes.

“We’ve seen throughout the years that it’s getting more aggressive and the suspects are becoming more aggressive towards individuals who are working in these establishments,” said Det. Finocchio.

That’s why they want to bust up as many retail theft rings as possible.

This video is from February of last year, but it was just released by CMPD Wednesday.

Detectives have a whole unit dedicated to retail theft in the Charlotte area and say they’ve solved about two of every three of these types of crimes in the last year, but they still need to bust up this theft ring.

CMPS says retailers in the area have been working with them too, spending more money to get better surveillance cameras and security officers inside the stores.