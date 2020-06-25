CMPD says more information needed in deadly Beatties Ford Road shooting to make arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than a dozen people have come forward with tips in the deadly Beatties Ford Road shooting that happened Sunday night, but officers say they need more information to make arrests.

CMPD says they are making it a priority to solve the shooting that left nine people injured and four dead. Five people were also hit by cars amid the chaos.

This all took place during an unsanctioned Juneteenth celebration. So far, they’ve had some witnesses come forward.

The department has received more than 20 tips. Officers discovered 181 shell casings. They know different caliber guns were used and that there were multiple shooters.

As for the memorials on the street, they continue to grow at where the violence erupted, and so does the pain in that west Charlotte neighborhood.

CMPD also addressed concerns about what some are calling an aggressive response by its officers, including one viral video showing an officer holding a rifle after hearing shots.





The department stands behind that officer’s actions responding to an active shooting situation.