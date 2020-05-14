CMPD says crime on the rise despite stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Graphic shootings were caught on camera in broad daylight and despite a current statewide stay-at-home order, CMPD says they are seeing an increase in violent crime.

More than one thousand people have been arrested since the pandemic began.

One video shows chaos break out after shots are fired in broad daylight in north Charlotte. It’s just one example of what some officers are responding to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another video shows a man firing several gunshots at people in a neighborhood this month. In total, seven people were arrested and released.

“Once we get full community support to put people like this, hold people like this accountable then I think you’ll see some real movements but until then we will continue to investigate,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

So far, police have arrested more than 1,100 people since the pandemic and most have been repeat offenders.

The Mecklenburg County courthouse wasn’t opened to give a reason why some of them were released. Violent crime is up by 20 percent compared to last year.

Officers responded to nine violent crimes, seven gun assaults and two armed robberies last week and a string of shootings happened Tuesday hours apart.

One involved three teens who tried to get away near Crestridge Drive. Authorities say they shot a 16-year-old and hit a pedestrian.

“It seems like people are willing to accept a literal gun battle in the middle of our streets and not be absolutely outraged.”