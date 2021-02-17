CMPD says cases of fraud, identity theft on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is seeing an increase in fraud and identity theft cases. According to investigators crooks trying to impersonate people, they’re not are up 14 percent in Mecklenburg County.

Detective Seth Green with the department said people giving their personal information to buy cars online and people expecting to receive benefits from the CARES Act like unemployment checks in the mail are likely targets. Some victims received an invoice about small business loans they never applied for.

“As technology changes and evolves and the economy continues to change that’s an area we’re having to adapt to,” Green said.

Authorities said on April 20th, 2020 the department’s financial crimes unit arrested Jamel Deshae Johnson while he was applying for a $10,000 loan at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union on Ashley Road. Police were able to stop Johnson who they said was connected to a $1 million fraud scheme.

Authorities want people to be on the lookout and report any cases of identity theft. If you’ve been a victim there are several steps you should take: Do a credit freeze, contact the loan company, file a police report, and pay close attention to your mail.

Detective Tawanda Garrison said we can sometimes throughout mail that may be important.

“We get so much solicitations from different institutions and a lot of that ends up going in the trash,” Garrison said. “But occasionally you’re going to get some important documents in there that’s going to be an indication or clue that someone has used your information to apply for a loan or unemployment.”