CMPD releases names of those who violated COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has released the names of the 12 people who were cited for violating a mass gathering order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 50 people gathered for a protest outside a women’s abortion clinic on Saturday after state officials mandated gatherings of more than 10 people. After the majority of the group broke up, 12 people stayed and were given citations. 8 of those 12 then refused to leave and were arrested, police say.
One of the protesters, Katherine Burgess, was not given a citation prior to being arrested.
Those who were arrested:
- David Benham, DOB: 10/12/1975
- Joshua Scott Kappes, DOB: 03/17/1980
- Robert Reeder, DOB: 12/13/1951
- Konur Papageorgiou, DOB: 08/17/2001
- Phillip Benham, DOB: 04/16/1948
- Katherine Burgess, DOB: 12/14/1992
- Jonathan Braswell, DOB: 05/13/1976
- Bailey Benham, DOB: 10/29/1999
Those who were given citations:
- Luke Surak, DOB: 04/22/1982
- Ty Benham, DOB: 09/13/2001
- Jason Dellinger, DOB: 09/08/2001
- Isaiah Burner, DOB: 04/17/1996
- Elijah Boyer, DOB: 12/20/1995
