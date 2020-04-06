CMPD releases names of those who violated COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has released the names of the 12 people who were cited for violating a mass gathering order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 50 people gathered for a protest outside a women’s abortion clinic on Saturday after state officials mandated gatherings of more than 10 people. After the majority of the group broke up, 12 people stayed and were given citations. 8 of those 12 then refused to leave and were arrested, police say.

One of the protesters, Katherine Burgess, was not given a citation prior to being arrested.

Those who were arrested:

David Benham, DOB: 10/12/1975

Joshua Scott Kappes, DOB: 03/17/1980

Robert Reeder, DOB: 12/13/1951

Konur Papageorgiou, DOB: 08/17/2001

Phillip Benham, DOB: 04/16/1948

Katherine Burgess, DOB: 12/14/1992

Jonathan Braswell, DOB: 05/13/1976

Bailey Benham, DOB: 10/29/1999

Those who were given citations: