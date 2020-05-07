CMPD prepares to enforce safety guidelines as some businesses open back up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As more businesses reopen and people slowly get back to normal, CMPD says they are prepared to make sure you are following the guidelines.

As Mecklenburg County moves toward phase one of reopening on May 8, you can expect to see more CMPD officers monitoring places like retail stores, city parks and roadways.

Officers could be writing you a citation if you’re caught breaking safety laws like not social distancing and speeding which authorities say has increased.

“We want to make sure people are driving safely, you will begin to see officers in the field,” Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Retailers could be ticketed too if they aren’t enforcing safety measures. They can operate at 50 percent capacity.

“We know that the store operators are the ones that are responsible really to ensure that their patriots are social distancing we will respond to complaints,” said Chief Estes.

Health officials warn the virus could continue to spread if people don’t follow the rules and CMPD says they’ve received some calls about them.

In April alone, more than 250 complaints poured into the department. 30 people were arrested and nine guns were taken off the street.

Officials say homicides are down this year compared to last. So far, 34 people have been killed. Authorities say while crime will continue, we will all have to do our part to keep each other safe.

“There’s a phase approach for a reason. We do know that if we all don’t do our part and we all rush out of the gate believing that it’s fully open there will be ramifications.”

Consequences the department wants to avoid.