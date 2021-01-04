CMPD: ‘Porch Pirate’ thefts down, but still active during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Not even a pandemic could stop porch pirates.

“You don’t expect for this to happen in broad daylight,” said Louis Gillard, whose doorbell camera captured a large theft on his property.

Two days before Christmas, at least three thieves targeted his home in Charlotte’s Biddleville neighborhood, a mile west of uptown. He has lived here for two years and never had an issue until last month when he, and several of his neighbors, were out of town.

“These thieves really struck at the perfect time,” he said.

Video shows a man grabbing couch cushions from a 10-piece sectional. He then comes back to take a bottle of wine minutes after a neighbor dropped it off. He then returns again, with two accomplices, to take all of the patio furniture and a daybed mattress.

“Oh it’s even got a bed!,” one of the thieves his heard saying, before laughing and hauling it away.

“It’s shocking how brazen these thieves are,” said FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“A hundred percent,” said Gillard. “For them to come and take from me, steal from me from this horrible time, during the pandemic, was just absolutely horrible. I understand people have hard times but it doesn’t justify committing crime.”

Gillard says a package from his aunt was also stolen. He filed a police report and says officers told him the three suspects may be connected to other package thefts in Plaza Midwood and Marsh Estates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“The suspects matched, the clothing matched, and the items that they stole matched as well,” he says he was told.

“It has been assigned to an investigator and is being actively investigated,” said CMPD Public Information Officer Thomas Hildebrand. “It is too premature to say whether it is connected to other cases, but those circumstances are always reviewed.”

Package thefts are classified as “larcenies.” In December, larcenies were down seven percent compared to December 2019. They were down 12 percent for all of 2020 compared to 2019.

After posting on Nextdoor about the incident, Gillard says at least four others reached out to say the same thing happened to them. He wants to warn other homeowners to watch out.

“I think it’s a horrible thing,” he said. “And I do hope they get caught and I hope they learn a valuable lesson from it.”

The Better Business Bureau and the US Postal Service have tips to protect yourself from porch pirates:

Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time.

If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time. Take advantage of online tracking services offered by retailers ; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it.

; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it. Consider monitoring the front door. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys.

If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys. Customize the delivery . If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility.

. If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility. Secure the shipment . Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hards. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation is used every step of the way. Ship your packages to where you are, not where you aren’t.

. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hards. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation is used every step of the way. Ship your packages to where you are, not where you aren’t. Talk to employers . See if they’ll agree to having packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address.

. See if they’ll agree to having packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address. Watch for suspicious activity. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for the opportune time to steal packages. If you notice something out of place in your neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE