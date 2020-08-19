CMPD pleads with public to lock up firearms after three children shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are hoping people will listen to their pleas for gun owners to secure their firearms. The plea comes after three children were hit with bullets within just five days.

One of the toddlers, Amor Cureton, 2, did not survive.

“The police department doesn’t have a problem with lawful legal firearm ownership,” explained Major Ryan Butler during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The tragic circumstances surrounding the three incidents all involved children who thought they were playing with a toy.

“If you have a firearm in your house or visit a family member you have to remind them that you are bringing kids and they need to secure their weapons,” Butler said.

It’s a community issue Butler says cannot be ignored.

“This is literally life and death. We have a situation where a two-year-old was able to operate a firearm and that two-year-old is no longer with us,” Butler added.

“I know everyone is hoping he pulls through and is okay,” Tom Parks said. Parks lives in the Druid Hills neighborhood and Sunday afternoon one of his neighbors was shot with an unsecured firearm.

“He’s very personable. He comes around, talks to us, and likes to play with our dogs and run them. He’s just a really nice kid,” said Parks who hopes to see his seven-year-old neighbor playing again soon.

CMPD says there are varying charges for all three cases but nothing will bring back the young child who was killed.

“The stakes are just too high,” Butler said.

Butler was quick to point out during the news conference the police department has no issue with lawful gun ownership. The problem, he says, lies with people who are irresponsible and do not properly secure their firearms around children.

