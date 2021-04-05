CMPD pleads with public to come forward with crime tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three young men were gunned down in a drive-by shooting last August and still no arrests have been made.

The triple homicide happened on the night of Aug. 16, 2020 on the 2900 block of Reid Avenue in west Charlotte.

Police showed up to find two people shot. Both were taken to the hospital while a third showed up with life-threatening injuries. Keith Rivera, Kawon Hoover and Jawuan Pressley all later died. This case remains unsolved.

CMPD Detective Christian Sinnott says three were in a driveway when a car drove up and an altercation ensued that led to shots fired. But, nobody’s talking.

“I’m not a super cop. I’m only as good as the information I get. There were a lot of people out there a lot of people saw what was going on,” Detective Sinnott said.

He says there was a block party going on that night on Reid Avenue with about 40 to 50 people on the streets at the time of the shooting.

“Either people are just too scared to come forward and they just don’t want to talk to police,” Sinnott said.

Neighbors are fed up with the violence says Sinnott.

“They’re sick and tired of it,” he said.

To deal with escalating gun violence, CMPD has set up a new crime gun suppression team focused on stopping gun violence in high crime areas like Reid Avenue.

None of the victim’s families wanted to talk on camera with FOX 46, but Lisa Crawford from the Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOMO) knows what they’re going through.

“People always talk about closure. I don’t know if I’ve ever talked to our families that know what closure really is. I don’t know what that is, but families, they never get it when they don’t have justice. That’s unspeakable they should always have justice.”

Somebody knows something from that night and they are urged to come forward.

“Be brave and do the right thing,” says Sinnott.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Charlotte for any info leading to an arrest. Call 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app.

“That one tip could be the difference between case unsolved and justice,” says Crawford.