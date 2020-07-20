CMPD officer’s 3-year-old son accidentally shoots self

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 3-year-old Indian Trail boy accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun over the weekend, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s dad is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.

According to deputies, the boy shot himself in his left hand Saturday morning after his dad asked him to get a pair of socks from a dresser drawer. The child went into his father’s bedroom and opened the sock drawer where he found a 9 mm handgun his dad says he forgot was in there.

After hearing the gunshot, the child’s parents ran into the bedroom and realized what had happened. They immediately brought the child to the hospital where staff notified the Union Sheriff’s Office.

The gun owner, Officer Timothy Justin O’Lear, 32, said he routinely kept the firearm in a locked gun safe but had recently moved it into a sock drawer as an added security measure for his wife while he was at work.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of securing firearms, regardless of who the weapon belongs to,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives have charged O’Lear with a violation of the storage of firearms to protect minors law, a misdemeanor charge.