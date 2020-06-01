CMPD: Officer struck in the face with a rock Sunday; 25 rioters arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twenty-five people were arrested on Sunday as protests turned violent. Three out of the 25 people arrested were juveniles, ages 15 to 17-years-old, CMPD said.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, two separate groups began to demonstrate lawfully. These demonstrations began at First Ward and Romare Bearden Parks and were estimated to have a crowd size of more than 1,500 demonstrators who marched in various parts of uptown, CMPD said.

“The group expressed their viewpoints lawfully throughout their demonstrations which allowed the CMPD to not only facilitate the protest but also have constructive conversations with those demonstrating,” CMPD explained.

Shortly after 6 p.m., another large group of demonstrators began to gather and march in the streets of uptown. These protests also remained lawful for several hours allowing the CMPD to continue facilitating demonstrations and engage in constructive dialogue with those attending, police said.

Yesterday, more than 1,500 lawful protestors marched through Uptown #CLT at 1pm. The group expressed their viewpoints lawfully throughout their demonstrations and @CMPD officers facilitated constructive conversations with all demonstrators. #cltnews #cmpd #charlottenc — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2020

Several members of the community were also actively involved in seeking to unify perspectives during conversations.

Officers like Jasmine Nivens are on the front lines tonight. They’re working hard to engage in conversation instead of confrontation. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC #cmpd pic.twitter.com/3kaRGnPX0N — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2020

Later in the evening, protestors became violent and began throwing rocks, explosives and other objects at officers, intending to injure the officers who were actively involved in facilitating the lawful demonstrations. CMPD’s Civil Emergency Unit (CEU) deployed and gave multiple orders to disperse, authorities said.

Rioters continued to actively assault officers, so Riot Control Agents (RCA) were used to disperse those who were threatening the safety of the officers and other members of the community, CMPD said.

Throughout the night and into the early-morning hours, those rioting continued to assault officers, threaten other members of the community and destroy the property of businesses actively involved in the support and wellbeing of the community.

A large number of rioters were intent on harming officers, which resulted in one officer being struck in the face by a rock thrown at him by a rioter, CMPD said.

“The officer was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be a broken jaw, and after diagnostic testing and treatment, he was released from the hospital. Two additional officers were also unable to provide their service to the community as a result of necessary medical treatment for injuries they sustained from the riots the day before. One of these injuries was the result of an explosive device thrown at police, causing injuries to an officer’s eye. Rioters were also witnessed and videoed gathering and throwing rocks at community businesses, breaking windows, and defaced public areas in uptown with messages of hate,” CMPD said.

This destruction lead to the arrest of 25 people. One rioter arrested was Denzel King, who had several outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill as a result of shooting into a home occupied by a father and a son, CMPD said.

Two of the seven rioters arrested for assault on a government official were 15 and 17-year-old juveniles. Four other rioters were arrested and found in possession of a firearm they brought with them to riot, and one of these four was a 16-year-old juvenile. All four firearms were confiscated by police, CMPD said.

The following is a list of those charged as a result of their involvement in the violence incurred by the riot:

Sedalia Grey – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Tyrone Weathers – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Denzel King – Resist Public Officer

Andrew Barr-Jones – Carrying Concealed Gun. Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Tazhia Petitt – Failure to Disperse

John-Alec Mitchell – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Joseph Augustine – Assault on Government Official

Davag’io Anderson – Assault on Government Official, Resist Public Officer

Shallah Glover – Assault on Government Official, Failure to Disperse

Jasmine White – Failure to Disperse

John Santos – Resist Public Officer

Haywood McCree – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Derrick Willis – Resist Public Officer, Intoxicated and Disruptive

Daquan Harris – Failure to Disperse

Christian Castro – Assault on Government Official

Saul Gonzalez – Possession of Pyrotechnics, Assault with Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor

Isaiah Dennis-Bey – Injury to Personal Property

Alexander Dundorf – Failure to Disperse

Alexander Simon – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Birane Sene – Injury to Real Property

Damarius Potts – Assault on Government Official, Failure to Disperse

Rekale McCaskill – Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

15-year-old juvenile – Assault on Government Official

16-year-old juvenile – Carry Concealed Gun

17-year-old juvenile – Assault on Government Official

The following are a few of the several cases which occurred during the early-morning hours of June 1 and the preliminary investigations leads the CMPD to believe they are a direct result of looting:

Shortly before 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of more than 20 people who were attempting to break into the Walmart located at 3240 Wilkinson Boulevard. Officers arrived and ultimately arrested two suspects. Shirlene Blakeney and Clotisha Roberson were both charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking, and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Shortly after 3:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at Carolina Sporting Arms located at 8055 South Boulevard. The investigation revealed a suspect used a stolen vehicle to ram the front door of the business with the intent to break into it. No entry was made into the business, CMPD said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers received reports of a second breaking and entering at the National Pawn Shop on East Independence Boulevard. A large group of suspects returned and continued to steal property from inside the business. An employee who had remained on scene to address the damage from the previous break-in was shot at by one of the suspects fleeing the scene, and the vehicle the victim was inside of was struck by the bullet, CMPD said.

“The unifying efforts of the community members who were actively involved in fostering peace and a dialogue of understanding played a large role in the constructive conversations that happened between demonstrators and police. These spirited conversations are what will lead to an even stronger community set on breaking down all barriers that divide the community. The CMPD is dedicated to an inclusive and unified community and is resolute in working with the community to create a safe and healthy environment for all,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.