CMPD officer saves woman’s life with tourniquet after stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is being honored after saving a woman’s life.

Chandler McGill is the Officer of the Month. He responded to a call at the Metro PCS store on Wendover Road in east Charlotte where a woman had been stabbed.

“I could just see all the blood that’s kind of covering on the ground and I could tell immediately that it wasn’t a normal stabbing and it was most likely where an artery had been severed which happened to be the case,” McGill said.

Officer McGill says he could see how severe the situation was and immediately jumped into action.

“I can see our victim laying on the ground and, I can tell she’s badly hurt. I can immediately see its most likely a laceration to one of her arteries it happened to be her brachial artery in arm. I went back to my car and grabbed my tourniquet and threw it on her and put that thing I tight as I possibly could.”

McGill said he was glad he could be there to help the victim.

“Some days I come in its kinda like mundane back to back to back going to calls, but that kind of call is exactly why I got into law enforcement so I can save people like that.

The victim has recovered and the suspect is facing charges. Great work, Officer McGill!

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE