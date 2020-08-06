CMPD officer praised for de-escalating situation with armed suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You don’t hear too often about the incidents where police de-escalated a situation to end peacefully. But, CMPD Officer Shanelle Little is changing that. She is being honored by her peers and FOX 46 Charlotte as Officer of the Month.

She responded to a ‘shots fired’ call on North Davidson Street where she ended up chasing a gun-toting suspect and her quick thinking possibly saved lives.

“I had to kinda, like, slow down and process everything. The guy had a gun so I gave him commands to drop the gun and thought about to shoot or not to shoot which is obviously big,” she said.

Lavern Junior Jacobs was arrested in this case for shooting a gun into an occupied house.

Officer Little knows it’s a dangerous job but said it’s nowhere near as tough as balancing life as an officer, parent of two kids, and now teacher due to COVID-19.

“My kids remind me every day to be safe but I do think about them a lot and it’s the reason why I do what I do..to protect not only my family but other people’s families too,” she said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android