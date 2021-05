CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer was injured Tuesday during an accident while responding to a call, CMPD confirms.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a CMPD officer in their patrol vehicle crashed into a GSM van while responding to a call that required emergency traffic.





The accident occurred in South Charlotte outside of a Morningstar Storage Unit.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.