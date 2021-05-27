CMPD officer injured after losing control of bike, falling off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was injured after losing control of his bike and falling, officials say.

According to police, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to assist the officer who was involved in the accident at Choate Circle and S. Tryon St.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They say the officer was on his way to a call for service when he lost control of his bike and fell off.

The officer was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information has been provided at this time.