CMPD officer injured after losing control of bike, falling off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was injured after losing control of his bike and falling, officials say.
According to police, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to assist the officer who was involved in the accident at Choate Circle and S. Tryon St.
They say the officer was on his way to a call for service when he lost control of his bike and fell off.
The officer was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information has been provided at this time.