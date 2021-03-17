CMPD: No threats against Asian Americans, some still on edge following Atlanta shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– There are no specific threats against Asian Americans in Charlotte, according to CMPD, but some community members are still on edge after eight Asian massage parlor employees were shot to death in Atlanta.

The killings are not believed to be racially motivated.

“I’m very, very worried,” said Lam Pham, who owns the Maxim Nail Mall Supply store in Charlotte.

Pham works at the Asian Corner Mall in Charlotte. On Wednesday, he was busy with customers but his thoughts were with the victims in Atlanta.

“Scared,” he said. “For the community.”

A recent report found nearly 3800 cases of verbal abuse or physical attacks directed at Asian Americans during the pandemic.

In Charlotte, the numbers have mostly gone down or stayed the same.

“We have a good community here,” said Pham, who has lived in Charlotte for more than 30 years.

He says he’s never experienced racism here but worries about anti-Asian sentiment across the country.

“We all need to unify,” he said.

“It troubles all the Asian Americans,” said John Chen, the chairman of the Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce. “There’s no question about it.”

Charlotte has more than 130 Asian restaurants and, so far, none have complained of any threats, according to Chen.

“I am so glad on the other hand that…anything like that has happened yet,” said Chen. “And I hope it won’t.”

At a news conference, FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked CMPD if it will step up patrols.

“At this time we are not aware of any specific threats to any of our community members or businesses,” said Lt .Steve Fischbach with CMPD.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD says it is working with local and federal law enforcement and monitoring social media to track any potential threats and deploy resources if needed.

“I can tell you,” said Fischbach, “that we’re keeping a pulse on the situation.”

VIOLENT CRIMES DOWN

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant dug through police data and found violent crimes involving at least one Asian victim are mostly down, or at similar levels compared to last year with some exceptions.

In 2020, there were three homicides involving at least one Asian victim. There were none in 2019. Rape and armed robberies are down this year. Assaults involving a knife are up 75 percent while assaults involving a gun are down 16 percent.

“We have looked over the last few months and we have not seen an increase in the last few months. But that doesn’t mean we need to let our guard down,” said Fischbach. “We all need to look out for each other. What happened in Atlanta can happen anywhere.”