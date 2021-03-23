CMPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials say one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northwest Charlotte Tuesday evening.

According to CMPD, at 6:38 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and officers are still working to locate that subject.

Medic says the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating and working to find the driver who fled. No additional information has been released at this time.