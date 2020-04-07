CMPD: More than 1,400 reports made for stay-at-home violations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they have received more than 1,400 reports concerning stay-at-home violations through their 311 line, the web and the app.

Police say all of the reports received are vetted and an appropriate response is considered.

At this time, there have been thirteen citations issued and eight arrests made.

CMPD says enforcement through citations and or arrest will be undertaken any time a member of the public or business owner or manager refuses to follow the orders after being asked by officers to do so.

Police are also is working closely with Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation to ensure that the proclamation is followed while the parks remain open.