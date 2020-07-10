CMPD: Man wanted for questioning in connection to June murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a man in connection to a June homicide.

CMPD says the unknown man is wanted for questioning in the June 29 homicide that left 44-year-old Lawrence Crank dead in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity or his current location is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Pearson, the lead detective assigned to this case, or another homicide unit detective.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.