CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Depending on where you live in the Carolinas could have a big impact on how you vote on November 3.

In North Carolina, every registered voter is eligible to vote absentee by mail. Right now in South Carolina, you can only vote absentee by mail if you meet specific criteria.

South Carolina voters have been calling board of election offices asking if they're eligible for absentee vote by mail. Right now the same rules as past presidential elections apply.