CMPD: Man arrested in shooting that left 16-year-old dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old died following a shooting.

CMPD says they arrested 24-year-old Spencer David Clark for shooting and killing 16-year-old Marcqueon Jaquez Goodman.



Just after 2:30 a.m. on April 28, officers were called to the 4400 block of Rose Ridge Place for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Goodman with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic where he has since been pronounced deceased. His family has been notified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Through the investigation, Detectives identified Clark as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on April 30 without incident.

Clark has been charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and damage to property. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.



The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the lead detective assigned to the case, Detective B. Tisdale at 704-432-TIPS. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave a tip online.