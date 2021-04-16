CMPD: Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD has charged a man in connection to an early morning sexual assault that took place in Uptown.

Police say Aljaquan Hugue, 38, for his involvement in a recent sexual assault that took place just before 6 a.m.

The victim told police she was walking in the 200 block of E. Trade Street when she was pushed to the ground by Hugue. He then proceeded to sexually assault her.

She said she screamed for help which several nearby G4S officers heard. Hugue fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after by the G4S officers.



Following an interview, Hugue was charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of sexual battery.



Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

