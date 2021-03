CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police and Medic are on scene in northwest Charlotte where a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting.

Medic confirms that the victim was found in the 1000 block of Marble Street with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released about the victim or any potential suspects at this time.

.@CMPD is on scene of a shooting where the victim has life threatening injuries.



Neighbors say the victim is a young child.



I have not been able to confirm an age. pic.twitter.com/W32ScfQ6S7 — Shaquira Speaks FOX 46 (@speakin_ontv) March 31, 2021

