CMPD issues warning with road rage incidents on the rise across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Road rage incidents have been escalating in the Charlotte area lately. It’s been a stark reminder that you never know what other drivers are capable of.

On Wednesday, a seven-year-old was shot and killed in Hickory. His mother says she believes it was because she accidentally cut off another driver.

Last week, Demont Forte was arrested after police say he followed a woman off the interstate and assaulted her. Video showed him punch the woman, knocking her off her feet.

“Engaging in these type of situations aren’t productive and it’s flat out dangerous. It’s more efficient to keep your cool,” said Lt. Chris Rorie with CMPD.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

On Sunday, police say a 46- year old man shot to death in the Hickory Grove Division.

CMPD says they’ve had 40 road rage incidents this year with 10 people arrested.

“Someone cutting someone off or just a minor fender bender,” Lt. Rorie said. “So we do remember that people make mistakes all the time and it’s just in these minor cases, especially with minor traffic, this property damage is not worth your life.”

CMPD recommends giving slower drivers a break, using hand gestures wisely, laying off the horn and off people’s bumper. They also advise that you report an incident immediately with detailed information on the road rage suspect.