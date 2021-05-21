Sources: Child found buried behind north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are conducting an investigation at a home in north Charlotte. Sources at the scene tell FOX 46 a child was found buried behind the house, but police have not confirmed.

Neighbors continued to gather around the home at Braden Drive and Capps Hill Mine Friday evening and detectives have been on scene for hours.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police told FOX 46 that the investigation is still too preliminary and active to provide further information at this time.

However, neighbors have been leaving items in front of the home, such as balloons, a stuffed animal and candles–a memorial to the child they believe was found there.

FOX 46 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.