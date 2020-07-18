CMPD investigating seventh homicide in seven days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are dealing with seven homicides in just seven days, and a 23-year-old is the latest victim of the escalating violence across the city.

Family friends say they were devastated to learn what happened. They say the victim, Andrew McCullough, was nice and giving, and they never would have expected something like this to happen.

“I was home in my house around the fire pit and I heard shots like four or five of them and I didn’t pay any attention to them.”

Little did he know, hours later it would be discovered that the shots he heard were the ones that killed a 23 year old McCullough just before midnight on the 7500 of Bramblewood Road.

“He probably didn’t deserve it, maybe at the wrong place at the wrong time or maybe with the wrong people,” family friend ‘Big Unc’ said.

McCullough is the seventh person to die by gunfire in the last seven days the hurt among grieving families continue to plague the Queen City.

Leaders and neighbors continue to call for change. McCullough’s family friend says he doesn’t think people realize the trickle-down effect of gun violence. In the case of McCullough it means his four-year-old and one-year-old will grow up without a dad.

“They missed a brother. Brotherly love in the community he’s going to be missed he’s one of the guys if you get a flat tire he’ll help you change it of if you need a few dollars.”

In addition to stopping the violence, Big Unc says he wants to make sure the people responsible are brought to justice.

“We lost a good man, I hope charlotte Mecklenburg police find out who did this, whoever did this has to pay.”