Homicide investigation underway after discovery of skeletal remains in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte following the discovery of skeletal remains Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

At approximately 10:36 a.m. Sunday, March 28, the human remains were found in a wooded area near the 2200 block of Friendship Village Place, CMPD said. Homicide detectives are working with the Mecklenburg County Examiner’s Office to identify the person.









The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case.