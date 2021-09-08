CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte, another related shooting near Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Wednesday, spanning two crime scenes, including a Walmart parking lot.

The deceased was found in the 1700 block of West Blvd, CMPD said.

The second crime scene has been located outside the Walmart along Wilkinson Blvd where CMPD says a person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 46 crews observed at the scene outside Walmart a vehicle with a window that appears to have been shot out.

