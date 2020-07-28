CMPD investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Westwinds Court in reference to a shooting.

Police say a black man in his 20s was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital by Medic where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

“It is unusual for this particular neighborhood,” said Maj. Allen Routledge.

Maj. Routledge says the street is narrow and ends in a dead end, so not many cars travel through.

“There’s not a lot of vehicle traffic, so those that do come down here are usually have a purpose.”

CMPD says they do not have any information on a suspect at this time and they are again asking anyone in the neighborhood who may know anything about this case to contact Crimestoppers.

“We do not know what led to the shooting,” he said. “We hope to know what the motive is shortly.”

