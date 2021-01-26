One killed, one injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed and another was injured in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday night.

CMPD officers were called to the 900 block of Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m. where two victims were found with gunshot wounds inside of an apartment complex.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transferred to CMC main with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android







This is the second homicide in the area in the past week.

According to CMPD, three people were shot during an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24 near 4000 Merlane Drive, about two minutes away from tonight’s incident. Jamias Lowon Shropshire, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police say a third victim later at showed up at Atrium with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no mentions of any suspects or arrests in either of these homicides at this time.