CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after one person was shot and killed, CMPD says.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of McArthur Avenue, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

More details will be provided when available.