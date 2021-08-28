CMPD investigating homicide along I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred along I-85 Saturday evening.
The incident took place sometime before 6 P.M. on I-85 southbound near the Statesville Avenue bridge where officers received reports of shots fired. On scene, they located a vehicle with an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Exits 37-39 are currently shut down and drivers should avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided when they arrive to the Fox 46 newsroom.