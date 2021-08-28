CMPD investigating homicide along I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred along I-85 Saturday evening.

The incident took place sometime before 6 P.M. on I-85 southbound near the Statesville Avenue bridge where officers received reports of shots fired. On scene, they located a vehicle with an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Exits 37-39 are currently shut down and drivers should avoid the area.





Photos from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided when they arrive to the Fox 46 newsroom.