CMPD investigating homicide after man found shot in woods in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in northwest Charlotte after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the woods Sunday morning, CMPD says.

Shortly before 10:40 a.m., officers found the body near the 5700 block of Windy Valley Drive. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

More details will be provided by FOX 46 when available.