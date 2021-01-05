CMPD investigating fatal car crash, the second of the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a car accident on Monday night near the intersection of Central Avenue and Carolyn Drive, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The inbound Central Avenue in the 3600 block at Eastway Drive has been closed due to the accident.

This is the second fatal motor vehicle accident of the day in the Charlotte area.

Officers are investigating and will provide more details when known.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: