CMPD investigating after 1 killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was killed in southeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to CMPD.
Homicide detectives were called to the 6100 block of Independence Boulevard where one person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
“We’ve got to band together and say enough is enough,” Major Ryan Butler with CMPD said. “That’s somebody’s brother, that’s somebody’s son.”
CMPD is putting out a plea to the community for information.
“There is no thing you saw, there is no thing you heard that is too small to be relevant,” Maj. Butler said.
Police are asking anyone with potential information to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.