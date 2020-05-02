CMPD hiring, looking for immediate help

FOX 46 is getting results for you. If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, CMPD is in need of immediate help.

“CMPD is looking to hire a 170 police officers and 40 911 operators,” Deputy Chief Estella Patterson said.

The department understands it’s a challenging time for many, but they see this as an opportunity, not only for the force, but for those who need a job right now.

“We have a great benefits package that I think you would be interested in. Our salary range starts at $45,000 and our top officers make $85,000,” says Deputy Chief Patterson.

If you can speak a foreign language you’ll earn 5 percent more. If you want to go back to school, CMPD will give you tuition assistance, and if you are a veteran, you can use your VA benefits while in training.

“Maybe you have an interest in being a K-9 officer or maybe on our special weapons and tactics team our SWAT team we have opportunities there, you might want to be a lake officer or maybe you like working with the youth, if you have skills in that area you can serve as a School Resource Officer.

Due to the outbreak CMPD equips all of its officers now with N95 masks, gloves while practicing social distancing.

