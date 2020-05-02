CMPD hiring, looking for immediate help

News
Posted: / Updated:

FOX 46 is getting results for you. If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, CMPD is in need of immediate help.

“CMPD is looking to hire a 170 police officers and 40 911 operators,” Deputy Chief Estella Patterson said.

The department understands it’s a challenging time for many, but they see this as an opportunity, not only for the force, but for those who need a job right now.

“We have a great benefits package that I think you would be interested in. Our salary range starts at $45,000 and our top officers make $85,000,” says Deputy Chief Patterson.

If you can speak a foreign language you’ll earn 5 percent more. If you want to go back to school, CMPD will give you tuition assistance, and if you are a veteran, you can use your VA benefits while in training.

“Maybe you have an interest in being a K-9 officer or maybe on our special weapons and tactics team our SWAT team we have opportunities there, you might want to be a lake officer or maybe you like working with the youth, if you have skills in that area you can serve as a School Resource Officer.

Due to the outbreak CMPD equips all of its officers now with N95 masks, gloves while practicing social distancing.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral