CMPD hires consulting firm to train officers on customer service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is taking steps to improve community relations. It’s paying a consulting firm to train officers on customer service.

The Fraternal Order of Police tells FOX 46 that the move demonstrates the agency’s prioritization of outward appearances above officer welfare. They say if officers’ voices are heard and concerns are addressed, their on-the-job performance will reflect the positive outcomes Chief Jennings is looking for.

CMPD just spent $60,000 on efforts to train officers on customer service within the community. The training will come from a national consulting firm, Dijulious Group based in Ohio.

CMPD is calling it an investment. The department believes it will improve relations between police officers and the community they serve.

“We really just don’t know what is going to be part of this training as we move forward with this company,” Fraternal Order of Police spokesperson Yolian Ortiz-Van Derdys said.

The Fraternal Order of Police believes other areas need attention.

“We feel that if this money was spent towards morale boosting, equipment and programs for the police department, we feel that we would reach the same goal that Chief Jennings wants,” she said.

This would be the first time CMPD has worked with a customer service consulting group. The Dijulious Group website does not list any police departments as former clients but it does list retail businesses like Nordstrom’s, McDonalds and the Ritz Carlton.

“It’s a program where you kind of take an officer off the street they sit in house they do this training and then they go right back out.”

And the FoP says the proposed program seems farfetched because policing doesn’t work like that.

“How is an officer supposed to arrest somebody and later on say ‘hey, this is a survey saying you know to rate how the arrest went,’” Ortiz-Van Derdys said. “I know it sounds silly but that’s kind of how we see it, it’s just not going to happen. If you’re breaking the law, the customer is not always right.”

We don’t know exactly when it will all go into effect, but CMPD did say the training curriculum is being developed and will be instructed strictly by members of the police department.