CMPD helps house Charlotte family living in trailer ravaged by fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Giant holes now mark the floors of the trailer where the Baker family lived for 20 years.

Three generations lived under the same roof off of Albemarle Road in Charlotte. A fire destroyed it all in the blink of an eye.

“It was like a volcano,” said Karen Baker, who lived in the trailer with her mom and three kids, ages 18, 16 and 8.

The home was suddenly unlivable. Smoke damage was everywhere and the roof was caving in, but the Bakers had nowhere to go. So they stayed in what is now a condemned home.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They stayed in nearby stores for warmth and they prayed for help.

“We’ve been telling people that we need help and they have been turning a blind eye,” said Madonna Baker, the grandmother.

One group that didn’t turn a blind eye was the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Explorers Program. The group was able to secure private donations to put the family in a nearby hotel.

“If it wasn’t for them we’d be on the street. We’d be on the street for sure,” said Madonna Baker.

The Explorers Program is taking donations through their Venmo, which is @cmpdexplorersprogram, to help the Bakers and other families in difficult and dire situations.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE