CMPD frustrated as no witnesses come forward in any of 4 weekend murders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A violent weekend in Charlotte leaves four people dead in less than 48 hours and a grandfather begging for answers in his grandson’s murder.

“It was painful. I mean to hear that your grandson, you just lost him and you just talked to him and just seen him, it’s painful,” said Reginald Givens.

His 16-year-old grandson, Vontairius Doster, won’t get to grow up, another victim shot and killed on Charlotte’s streets.

“He had a lot of friends, everybody loved him, he’s just a smooth little dude. I taught him how to get waves in his hair. It’s just painful.”

Police say Doster was gunned down early Monday morning at the Southside Homes apartment complex on Griffith Street off South Tryon Street.

CMPD was already investigating three other murders from over the weekend. The violence in different parts of the city spanning less than 48 hours.

On Sunday night, investigators say a man was shot and killed on Margie Ann Drive near University City Boulevard. When officers arrived, they say they found him in the parking lot of Robinsdale Apartments sitting inside a car which had hit a tree.

Not even three hours before that shooting, 17-year-old Cory McKinney, Jr. was shot at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle off West Sugar Creek Road. Police say McKinney then ran to a nearby home where officers found him in the front yard. He died at the hospital.

On Saturday night, police say they found 52-year-old Allen Smith shot to death inside a car at a BP gas station on East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

No arrests have been made in any of the murders.

“Talk to us, give us some kind of information, somebody knows something, somebody knows something,” said Givens.

If you can help in any of the four homicides, you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.