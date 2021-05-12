CMPD faces police shortage, hopes to fill 180 positions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police departments like Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are having trouble hiring police officers right now.

Walter Bowers is a Charlotte attorney and former CMPD officer. Concerns for police reform and a national debate over deadly use of force mixed with low pay is what he says is sparking a national shortage.

“No person wants to be in a situation where they’re put on trial for a split-second decision,” Bowers said. “It’s a really hard job to do and it gets much harder in light of everything that’s going on.”

Right now CMPD has 1,980 sworn officers and is recruiting to fill more than 180 vacancies. With civil and economic unrest in the Queen City, Major Jackie Bryley said it’s been a challenge.

“But it’s also given us opportunities to bring those to our organization who may not have thought about doing police work previously,” Bryley said.

Right now the department says it’s offering a competitive wage. With a four-year degree, the starting salary is around $54,000 annually and comes with benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Darren Eicklenburg started with CMPD in 2011 and then quit. He rejoined the force last year after the death of George Floyd and says he wanted to be part of the change.

“Most people say this is the absolute worse time but this is absolutely the best time and that’s why I came back,” Eicklenburg said. “In order to have that change, you have to be a part of it you have to put yourself in that driver’s seat.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Bowers says understanding is required between neighbors and those who protect and serve them.

“That’s one area that you have to think about why would I want to do a job in the community from day one that’s not going to trust me and also the applicant must trust the department,” Bowers said.

When more covid restrictions are lifted the department plans to re-open its citizen’s academy so people who are interesting in joining can get a peek behind the scenes.