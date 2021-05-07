Neighbors frustrated by street racing glad CMPD is cracking down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says the numbers involved in tracking down aggressive drivers and street racers is staggering.

More than 50 were arrested and 60 cars were impounded, but police say hundreds are involved and thousands of traffic stops and violations show the scope of what they’re dealing with.

It’s loud, it’s dangerous, it’s right here in Charlotte, and police say there’s been a lot of it.

CMPD says reckless driving and street racing in and around south Charlotte has gotten to the point where it’s endangering people and they’ve got the video to prove it.

“A lot of speeding, a lot of reckless driving, some spontaneous racing, which is differentiated from the pre-arranged racing,” said Maj. Dave Johnson with CMPD.

Police showed FOX 46 what they’re seeing and seizing. Dozens of cars, some of them, performance vehicles and all part of an effort to stop reckless and aggressive driving, but also street racing. They say they started with an operation out near I-485 and Prosperity Church Road.

“At night, people speed, drag race, they get into trouble,” neighbor Melanie Hunt said.

She lives right along that road and often hears the noise from the cars.

“It’s just compounded over the last year and a half, two years,” Hunt said.

CMPD says calls about the driving and racing led them to look into it in earnest about six months ago. In that time just for reckless driving and street racing. It’s led to 2,500 traffic stops, 3,500 violations, 60 vehicles off the street and just about as many people facing charges.

“There was no particular part of town that was immune from this activity,” Maj. Johnson said.

CMPD says this operation to stamp out the reckless driving and racing isn’t over. For hunt, she says the problems where she lives. She’s about a mile away on I-485 and it’s something everyone around here hears–and something everyone wants to stop.

“You can actually hear the cars racing on 485 over the television in the house,” she said.

CMPD says that they have identified about 300 other people that were part of the groups watching or otherwise participating in the races or reckless driving instances that they know about. Police plan to send letters to those people warning them to stop or face charges.