CMPD continues to ask community for help after 3 killed in less than 12 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is pleading with people to come forward and help put an end to the violence across the Queen City.

“The violent crime that we are seeing not only in Charlotte, but across the nation is having a huge impact on our city and that’s disturbing to me.”

It’s been a violent week in the Queen City. CMPD is investigating three homicides that happened less than 12 hours apart.

“It’s the same recurring things we are seeing here, there preexisting relationships between people and when I say relationships they may be friends, acquaintances they have minor disagreements—very minor disagreements sometimes–that spiral into violence,” Lt. Bryan Crump said.

The latest shooting involved 41-year-old Emanuel Taylor. He was found dead Tuesday around 4 a.m.

Hours before, police were called to the intersection of Dundeen and Campus Street where they found Ernest Lightner shot to death. A suspect has been arrested in that case.

“The criminal team was able to find and arrest a suspect. That’s Gina Michelle Kilgo she was born June 11, 1991,” Lt. Crump said.

21-year-old Aaron Shuford Jr. was the youngest victim killed. Police say he was shot near Old Statesville Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard on Monday.

“For some reason instead of just kind of stepping back and letting cooler heads prevail people are reaching for a gun and they are ending tragically,” said Lt. Crump.

Ending tragically and some going unsolved. So far there have been nearly 100 homicides this year. That’s up from this time last year and police say with the communities help. They’ve been able to solve 61 cases.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“This is not something we as the police can have put on our schoulders by ourselves. We need the community to work with us and make sure that not only are we keeping them safe, but make our department better,” Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Team True Blue, a local anti-violence organization, plans to organize a vigil to remember the victims in all three shootings. In the meantime, detectives are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“We leverage all kind of resources we try to stay on the cutting edge of forensics, technology all sorts of tools that are available to investigators but at the end of the day the way we clear cases is because we have help from the community.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE