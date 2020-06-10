CMPD comments on City Council decision to defund chemical agent arsenal for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tuesday night, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said his officers are using last week’s use of tear gas on protesters as a learning experience.

It’s that tear gas that has been the center of controversy over the last 12 days. He says, just because the city isn’t getting any chemical agents for the next year, which was ordered by the city council Monday night, it doesn’t mean they won’t use what they have left.

He does say the reasons for using those chemical agents during riots will be changing. Chief Putney acknowledges the moments you see here from last week were not the brightest moment for the department.

In fact, he says, in 12 nights of protesting, this was probably the worst night.

“We’ve seen the video. It’s not an easy video to watch,” Chief Putney said.

Since then, there have been repeated calls for change from protestors, community activists and Charlotte City Council. Now, Putney says they are updating their rules for use of chemical agents.

“An immediate threat to the safety to the threat to officers, or property, right now.”

That’s one thing they’re doing and also making it clear that when a protest turns into a riot, those in the crowd can leave before those agents are used. Some city leaders say the use of it shouldn’t happen at all, but Putney says it’s a necessity, but one they will make a point of using less of.

Putney also talked about an incident, caught on camera, of CMPD Captain Brad Koch being pushed down by protesters while making an arrest. He says that incident like the incident last week on 4th Street is under investigation.

“He’s putting himself in harms way to protect citizens, some of whom assaulted him because he was doing so.”

Despite protestors not wanting a police presence, Putney says they will be out there, anyway, making sure their First Amendment rights are exercised and making sure no one gets hurt in the process, officer or protestor.

“We should’ve done better. We can do better,” Putney said.

Putney also says some CMPD officers have gotten threats against themselves and their families. It’s something they are taking seriously. He also added that around19 officers have been injured during the protests in the last 12 days.