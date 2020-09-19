CMPD chief recommends firing 4 officers, seargent involved in inmate’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD’s police chief is recommending five of his officers be fired for their lack of actions after a man died in police custody.

“To know that, had our officers followed our policy, that Mr. Easter may be alive today,” Chief Jennings said.

Chief Johnny Jennings says police officers knew that a man they arrested had swallowed cocaine and he says they left him alone in an interview room where he had a medical emergency and later died

“I’m not saying these officers are bad people, I’m not saying they’re terrible cops, I’m saying they made a mistake, that the degree of harm was great that they’ve been held accountable for that,” Chief Jennings said.

Jennings says the four officers and a sergeant knew Harold Easter had swallowed the drugs during a traffic stop back in January and the chief says they then left him alone in an interview room at the Beatties Ford Road precinct for more than twenty minutes when he was clearly in need of medical attention.

Easter died days later in the hospital.

“Had our officers had more concern for the sanctity of Mr. Easter’s life, we may not be looking at such a tragic outcome with this.

A criminal investigation is still underway to determine if the officers broke the law. Chief Jennings would not confirm the names of the officers he cited to be fired.

CMPD released the following officers’ names earlier in the investigation placing them all on administrative leave: Sgt. Nicolas Vincent, and officers Brentley Vinson, Michael Benfield, Michael Joseph, and Shon Sheffield

Officer Brentley Vinson shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott in 2016, according to CMPD.

Vinson was never charged in connection to Scott’s death.

Chief Jennings saying video of Easter’s arrest and his medical emergency in the interview room will be released on October 1.

The chief says the department has made changes to better monitor suspects in police custody and they’re working to more quickly do internal affairs reviews so that officers and families don’t have to wait for the results of criminal investigations.

