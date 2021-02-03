CMPD Chief Jennings announces new strategic priorities for department, updated mission statement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments want to strengthen its relationships between community members and their officers.

Chief Johnny Jennings announced a new strategic direction plan at CMPD’s weekly media briefing.

The strategy includes a new mission statement, vision statement, values, and strategic priorities that aim to broaden collaborative relationships with the community and re-commit to an investment in employees, according to a release.

The statement on the department website now reads, “CMPD implements solutions and expands collaborative relationships within our organization and community to enhance trust, fairness, and respect, to increase public safety,” Jennings said.

“It’s exciting to me to see how our employees within our agency are taking all of this in and moving forward and adopting that core four mission and also customer service mentality, not just externally but also internally.”

Chief Jennings announced four core strategic priorities that include community collaboration, crime management, professional accountability, and employee wellness.

“CMPD’s last mission statement was created in 1994. A lot has changed in policing over the last quarter of a century, and reexamining our department’s strategic direction was long overdue,” Jennings said. “Developing a new mission and vision that reflects today’s environment and expectations of our community is critical to our success. I also wanted to focus on four areas that could help transform the way we work and operate.”

Right now, the department is examining another strategic plan. That one will be geared toward finding where resources are needed most in the city.

The chief is inviting people to attend its crime management strategy meetings.

Last month the department launched CORESTATE allowing community members to join and give their thoughts on how to further bridge the gap and slow down violent crimes like the deadly Beatties Ford Road shooting that happened last year where at least four people died. The department is still working to make arrests in that case.

The chief is looking at alternatives to arrests and working with the district attorney’s office on that but said some of his vision will require resources like money.

