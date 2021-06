Officers Mack and Long bought this 16-year-old a new bike Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Two Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers went out of their way for an act of kindness on Saturday.

CMPD officers Mack and Long attempted to help a 16-year-old man’s bike but discovered they were unable to fix it.

Instead, the officers decided to buy the young man a new bike.

“Thank you, Officer Mack and Officer Long for leading by example to make a difference in the Charlotte community,” CMPD wrote on Facebook.