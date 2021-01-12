CMPD asking for assistance finding suspect in bowling alley shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that was involved in a shooting at a Charlotte Bowling Alley on Saturday evening.

Police released three photos of a suspect and a picture of a car. The suspect is described as a black male with mid-back length dreadlocks, gray pants, white/gray shirt and white shoes.

Suspect’s car

The incident occurred at AMF Centennial Lanes at 4501 South Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened inside of the business.

CMPD is asking for anyone with information or who knows the suspect pictured to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

