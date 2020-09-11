CMPD asking for action after 5-year-old girl shot, killed in Hidden Valley neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte community was left shaken after police arrested a 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 5-year-old, and CMPD is telling neighbors it’s time to act.

Police have not said if the shooting was accidental, but they say all of us should be upset over the tragedy.

“Regardless of what your worldview is this should cause you to be sick to your stomach,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said.

Maj. Butler calling on the community to care in the wake of Amani Barringer’s death. She was shot in the neck in the Hidden Valley neighborhood Wednesday night. She died at the hospital.

The little girl’s father posted on Facebook that she was accidentally shot by her 14-year old brother.

CMPD charged the 14-year-old with involuntary manslaughter.

“If you don’t have an emotional response about a five-year-old little girl who was shot in the neck and is deceased, I can’t impart that human upon you,” Maj. Butler said.

Police are not saying how the 14-year-old got the gun and if anyone else will be charged.

CMPD is encouraging gun owners to lock up their firearms, and says you can get a free gunlock at CMPD headquarters.

Police also say anytime they recover stolen guns and return them to the owner, they give them a lock

“If you don’t care about this, I don’t know how we’re going to make a change. People talk about police can’t be the end all be all in trying to solve problems, Maj. Butler said. “I welcome any community partner that wants to come in and help us.”

