CMPD arrests suspect in overnight sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged a man with a recent break-in and sexual assault.

Detectives say Jason Lamar Vernon, 23, for his involvement in a recent break-in and sexual assault.



Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, officers responded to the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane for a reported breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said an unknown suspect broke into her apartment.

The victim advised that while she was sleeping, the male suspect sexually assaulted her before leaving in an unknown direction.

Detectives were able to identify Vernon as a suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Vernon was arrested and subsequently taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Battery, Assault on a Female, Interfere with Emergency Communication, and Resisting Public Officer.



Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave a tip at here.